The Idaho Transportation Department is gearing up this month to start construction on the Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 interchange, Exit 173.

Construction is expected to last approximately two months.

Located just north of Twin Falls, the project will resurface the ramps, upgrade signals, and construct a right turn lane for the westbound I-84 off-ramp.

The public can expect the following traffic impacts:

Lane reductions in place at the on- and off-ramps south of I-84.

Temporary closures will occur at the on- and off-ramps north of I-84 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Motorists will drive on a gravel surface during the day on the westbound on- and off-ramps.

Construction will be staggered and no more than one ramp will be closed at a time.

Each ramp closure is expected to last for approximately four nights.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes when closures are in place.

Signs and possibly flaggers or a temporary signal will be in place to direct traffic.

ITD has provided a map of alternate routes and detours recommended during the closures, available as a PDF on their website at itd.idaho.gov/news/i-84-us-93-interchange-ramp-construction/.

Travelers are reminded to check 511.idaho.gov for impacts to traffic from construction.