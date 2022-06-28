 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls Independence Day Fireworks Show at College of Southern Idaho

Fireworks go off at the College of Southern Idaho's campus during the 4th of July celebration in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The annual Independence Day Fireworks display will begin at 10:15 p.m. July 4 at the College of Southern Idaho. The city-sponsored event is free and provides great viewing for all ages from the college campus. Live music will be hosted near the northeast entrance to the campus.

The event, hosted by the College of Southern Idaho, is an annual tradition for residents and visitors that provides about 20 minutes of uninterrupted fireworks.

“The City of Twin Falls Independence Day Fireworks display is gorgeous and if you’re fortunate to get a spot on the CSI campus near the live music, it’s really just a slice of Americana that we rarely get to experience anymore,” Mayor Ruth Pierce said. “A lot of effort is put into the display to provide a safe, and hopefully more enjoyable, alternative to buying illegal fireworks that tend to create problems for our community. Please only use fireworks from licensed stands in the City limits and use them within the allowed timeframe.”

The city encourages residents to enjoy the community display rather than purchase illegal aerial fireworks. Residents may purchase “safe and sane” fireworks from inspected fireworks stand in Twin Falls and may discharge fireworks daily from 8 a.m. to midnight through July 5. All aerial fireworks are prohibited from being discharged in Idaho.

Please be a good neighbor by not discharging aerial fireworks and only discharging legal fireworks during the allowed timeframe.

Due to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area of the Independence Day display, the police department asks the following of observers:

  • Please plan to arrive early. The police department will close North College Road from Fillmore Street to Washington Street at 9 p.m. The road will remain closed until the fireworks display has ended. The road closure ensures the safety of pedestrians in the area.
  • Please be patient. It may take several minutes for police to direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic to and from the college campus safely. Please plan for delays and understand that safety is our officers’ primary concern.
  • During fireworks displays in previous years, traffic collisions have occurred as a result of impaired drivers. The area surrounding the college will be heavily patrolled and all drivers suspected of driving under the influence will be arrested. Do not drink and drive.

Personal fireworks and alcohol are prohibited on the college campus.

