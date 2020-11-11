Twin Falls hospital continues diverting patients as COVID-19 cases soar

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley hospitals continue to be overwhelmed as COVID-19 infections increase and most local governments haven’t taken much action to slow the spread of the virus.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 75 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday — that number is different from the end-of-day count, which will probably be a bit lower, a spokesperson said. The Twin Falls hospital had 47 COVID-19 admissions on Tuesday, representing a full 25% of all patients.
The hospital once again had to divert intensive care unit patients Tuesday night and was also unable to take patients from the Elko, Nevada, hospital, which has been left stranded with COVID-19 overwhelming the Utah hospital system.
The decision to table the mandate discussion comes as Magic Valley hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and short-staffed.
Total case numbers continue to soar throughout Idaho and in the Magic Valley. There were 8,404 new cases in the Gem State for the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, a new high and 38% more than the week prior. For comparison, there were more cases last week than the state had in April, May and June combined.
Twin Falls County alone had 779 of those new cases for the week, easily a new high. Cases have been surging in the Magic Valley since mid-September without letting up. Only Blaine and Camas Counties have avoided massive surges — and even Blaine County cases are on the rise.
COVID-19 has now killed 733 Idahoans, including 120 Magic Valley residents. The virus killed 13 Twin Falls County residents last week.
Four of seven Twin Falls city councilmembers said last week that they wanted to impose a mask mandate to help slow the spread of the virus and help Magic Valley hospitals. The council voted 5-2 to have staff draft a mask mandate ordinance, with mayor Suzanne Hawkins and councilwoman Nikki Boyd voting no.
The group in charge of setting Idaho's triage guidelines has asked Gov. Little to impose a statewide mask mandate.
A week later, at Monday’s council meeting, attended by hundreds of unmasked anti-mask proponents, the council voted 6-1 to table the mandate discussion indefinitely. Only councilman Craig Hawkins voted against tabling the mandate. Many of the unmasked people in attendance came directly from a protest held outside City Hall before the meeting. Individuals at the protest mostly did not wear masks or practice social distancing, in violation of Gov. Brad Little's stage 3 reopening guidelines for large outdoor gatherings.
Councilman Shawn Barigar, who voiced strong support of a mask mandate last week, said he felt the ordinance drafted by city staff would have been ineffective.
“The draft that was presented had so many exemptions in it, I actually believe fewer people would have worn masks on Tuesday morning than were wearing them Monday night,” Barigar told the Times-News Wednesday.
The number of new Magic Valley COVID-19 infections stayed flat this week, but medical leaders warn that if the spread of the virus doesn’t slow major hospitals may have to stop offering more services.
The council could have rewritten the ordinance after public comment, which had been going on for nearly five hours prior to Barigar’s motion to table the discussion. At a bit before 10 p.m., only 60 of a scheduled 90 or so speakers had had a chance to comment.
“In hindsight, should we have just gone on and tried to make sausage out of the ordinance?” Barigar said. “Maybe.”
Councilman Greg Lanting said he still would have supported a mandate, but voted to table the discussion when he realized the mandate wasn’t going to have enough council support.
“I probably should have voted no (to tabling a mandate),” Lanting said, adding that it’s likely the city won’t get another opportunity to pass one. “But I knew it would have been futile. … My mind didn’t change. If we’d have got to a vote I’m sure I would have voted yes to a mandate.”
We asked the doctors who live in the Magic Valley and see COVID patients here to talk about what is really going on, in their own words.
Lanting and Barigar said they felt personally unsafe due to the number of people in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was not socially distanced, and the majority of attendees were not wearing masks, in violation of Gov. Brad Little’s stage 3 reopening guidelines. The Twin Falls City Council chambers had roughly 200 people in attendance, plus more people clustered in the hallways and overflow room.
“I worry a little bit that we hosted a superspreader event the other night,” Lanting said, adding that he would like to see council’s meetings adhere to the governor’s guidelines in the future.
Jerome has discussed imposing a mask mandate, but has not brought a mask mandate ordinance to a vote. Jerome Mayor Dave Davis has previously stated his city might follow Twin Falls’ lead in its response to COVID-19.
Most of Blaine County and Fairfield in Camas County have imposed mask mandates. COVID-19 is spreading far less in those communities.
“I honestly am at a loss,” Barigar said. “I chose a path Monday that I thought could help bring people together. Perhaps I was too optimistic about that. I don’t know.”
No Mask Mandates Rally
City Council to vote on mask mandate
