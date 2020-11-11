Twin Falls hospital continues diverting patients as COVID-19 cases soar

“In hindsight, should we have just gone on and tried to make sausage out of the ordinance?” Barigar said. “Maybe.”

Councilman Greg Lanting said he still would have supported a mandate, but voted to table the discussion when he realized the mandate wasn’t going to have enough council support.

“I probably should have voted no (to tabling a mandate),” Lanting said, adding that it’s likely the city won’t get another opportunity to pass one. “But I knew it would have been futile. … My mind didn’t change. If we’d have got to a vote I’m sure I would have voted yes to a mandate.”

Lanting and Barigar said they felt personally unsafe due to the number of people in attendance at the meeting. The meeting was not socially distanced, and the majority of attendees were not wearing masks, in violation of Gov. Brad Little’s stage 3 reopening guidelines. The Twin Falls City Council chambers had roughly 200 people in attendance, plus more people clustered in the hallways and overflow room.

“I worry a little bit that we hosted a superspreader event the other night,” Lanting said, adding that he would like to see council’s meetings adhere to the governor’s guidelines in the future.