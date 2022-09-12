Twin Falls Honor Wall moves forward

TWIN FALLS — The city is asking for assistance in verifying names and other information in preparation for an "Honor Wall" to be built at the Downtown Commons.

The wall will display names of Twin Falls County residents who were killed in action or sustained fatal injuries while serving in the armed forces, and first responders who died in the line of duty.

The project, first proposed in late 2020, has seen delays — at one time there was a goal to complete it by Memorial Day 2021 — but is now moving forward. Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said he hopes to present the project to the city council on Sept. 26.

"It is taking quite a bit longer than expected," said Scott Martin, who proposed the idea for the Honor Wall, "but for a project like this it is important to get community involvement."

The city's website contains a list of about 235 individuals. The city wants residents to check the list for accuracy, including names, dates and military branch, and to ensure no names are missing. The city asks that feedback be received by Sept. 30.

The list, starting with Pvt. Henry J. Arnhart who died on March 7, 1918, and ending with Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mathew C. Heffelfinger who died on Nov. 8, 2009, during Operation Iraqi Freedom, can be accessed at the city website at https://www.tfid.org/840/Twin-Falls-Honor-Wall.

Compiling the list has been a lengthy project. A list was obtained from the Department of Defense and, to make sure it is list is as accurate as possible, Magic Valley residents and city workers have combed over it, making some changes.

"It's been considerably time-consuming," Rothweiler said. "We don't want to miss a bunch of names."

The project's design will suffer if inaccuracies are found later, he said.

The City Council approved Martin’s idea in 2020 and set aside $45,000 for the effort, which initially had a plan for an eternal flame. The eternal flame will likely not be a part of the Honor Wall after safety concerns were raised, Martin said.

The firm Pivot North Architecture, which designed City Hall and is working on new fire stations in the city, is designing the Honor Wall.

While there is a chance that the project will cost more than $45,000, Rothweiler said he is confident the project will become a reality.

"I think it is really a good project," he said. "I think the City Council will support it."

Residents wanting to contribute to the Honor Wall may do so by going to Twinfallscommunityfoundation.org.