Twin Falls Home History Walk takes off

Librarian Jennifer Hills talks about historic buildings during the Twin Falls Home History Walk on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
Clif Bar & Co., a business with a Twin Falls bakery, has been bought by Mondelez International, according to a press release Monday.
A Burley woman was charged with felony assault with intent to murder after her sleeping husband woke up and found her standing over him with a knife.
Bill and Tina Ronks of Twin Falls hold signs encouraging love and positivity.
TWIN FALLS — A proposed parking structure planned for downtown will get a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday during the City Council meeting.
For the past two years, the Lava Ridge Wind project has gathered fans and skeptics.
The College of Southern Idaho announced today that Vice President of Learner and Community Services, Dr. Michelle Schutt, will be leaving the college in early July.
Gordy's HWY 30 Music Festival roared to a start Wednesday.
Chancelor Maughan, 25, of Twin Falls died June 17, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
