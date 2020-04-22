Twin Falls High School senior dies Tuesday at Vineyard Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDEN — A Twin Falls High School senior died Tuesday while swimming at Vineyard Lake in the Snake River Canyon.

Witnesses said the boy, 17, had jumped off rocks on the east side of the lake and appeared to injure himself before going under the water, Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said Wednesday in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office received the call at about 6:20 p.m. then requested the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Dive Team, Oppedyk said.

Deputies and several witnesses searched the water for the victim before the dive team arrived, but they were unable to find him, he said.

The dive team arrived on the scene and began to search the lake at about 8:20 p.m., Oppedyk said. They found the boy's body about a half-hour later.

The boy's family has been notified, but due to his age, the Sheriff's Office declined to release his name.

Vineyard Lake is a small lake surrounded by boulders just below the Snake River Canyon rim in Jerome County, about 3 miles downstream from the Hansen Bridge.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Search and Rescue, First Segregation Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Sort Team, Air St. Luke's and the Rock Creek Quick Response Unit also assisted in the recovery effort.

