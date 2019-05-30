TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School is one of 19 middle and high schools across Idaho that will team with adult advisers to fight against teen suicide by decreasing risk factors and building positive influences, thanks to state Sources of Strength grants.
“Sources of Strength is a proven program that cultivates supportive relationships between students and trusted adults and builds protective factors in youth such as hope, persistence and willingness to seek help,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that these schools across Idaho are embracing this resource to support their students and prevent future loss of life.”
Each school will get $2,400 to support adult advisers in the schools and to help fund peer leader activities for students to embed the ideas and messaging of Sources of Strength throughout the student body in the coming school year, Ybarra said. The program, launched in 2014, is part of the Idaho Lives Project — a joint effort by the State Department of Education and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Suicide Prevention Program.
