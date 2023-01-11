Twin Falls High School mourns student's death

TWIN FALLS — It's somber news that comes with responsibility.

Twin Falls High School students learned Wednesday that a fellow student took his life Tuesday, the third suicide completed by a student in the Magic Valley in recent months.

As part of the school district's crisis response plan, parents were asked to be sensitive and aware of how such news can affect youths, as well as announcing available counseling and a request to call if they feel their child needs help.

Nine extra counselors were at the high school Wednesday to provide support for students, school district spokesperson Eva Craner said.

“We are all thinking of students and families at Twin Falls High School and encourage community members to show their support for the school community,” Craner said.

Tragic news, however, can bring out the best in people.

Students have bonded together, including the girls basketball team. On Wednesday, the team posted a photo of the members wearing their “Jae” boots.

The Jae Foundation, started by a Twin Falls resident, raises awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

“Any of these ladies are available anytime if you are feeling sad, lonely, scared, unsure or just need someone to talk to,” a post on the Twin Falls High School girls basketball team Facebook page reads. “It’s important in times like these, that we stand strong together! We love our Bruin family!”

The girls’ basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled due to the news.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. among people age 15 to 24, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness says almost 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have made an attempt to take their lives.

Students "are going to require your support at home and our continued support here at school as they work through their feelings and grief” as questions and concerns about the student’s death may linger in the days and weeks ahead, the district's email to parents said.

School officials made an announcement to students Wednesday morning “so that they hear this news from a trusted adult and so that we can quickly connect them with support if needed,” the email said.

Mental health-related calls to SIRCOMM and Twin Falls dispatch centers had almost doubled from November through mid-December, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lori Stewart told the Times-News last month.

Stewart hasn't reviewed the numbers over past few weeks but said Wednesday that she believes numbers are still high.

"People are really struggling with emotional and mental health," she said.

Folks need to check on loved ones often and "take our conversations deeper," she said. If someone believes something is amiss, "take a stand and let people know there is help available."

Students or parents can contact the counseling department of the Student and Family Assistance Plan at 833-935-3816 for a list of local mental health professionals and community resources.

A youth crisis center coming to Twin Falls this summer will provide evaluation, intervention and referrals for youth experiencing a crisis due to serious mental illness or substance abuse disorder.

Youth will be able to stay at the center for almost 24 hours and receive a place to rest, eat and receive services from mental health professionals to stabilize the crisis, develop a plan of care, and get provider referrals to resources, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said in a statement.

A new suicide hotline, 988, was started nationwide in July.