{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Register online or call for the Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust 2020 Grant-writing Workshop which will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at County West, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1100, Twin Falls. A second session will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at County West, Conference Room B.

The workshop is free and open to the public. You only need to attend one of the sessions.

To register, call 208-899-5262 or email info@tfhit.org or mistiokie@hotmail.com.

Get the new Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust Grant app at 8 a.m. Thursday at tfhit.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments