TWIN FALLS — At Wellness Tree Community Clinic, local providers volunteer their time to help people who otherwise couldn’t afford to get health care.
The nonprofit opens four days a week for patients who have no health insurance or are 200 percent below the federal poverty level. But while it’s free for the patients, the tools and services do have a cost.
“Everything that we operate from is specific grants, individual and business donations, and whatever fundraising we can do,” Executive Director Janel Anderson said.
Over the past several years, the nonprofit has used about $17,000 of city grant money to help pay for operations, supplies and medical and dental services. But now, city officials are wondering: What is the city’s responsibility when it comes to helping out nonprofits? And are grants the best use of taxpayer money?
On Monday, the City Council will have a discussion and weigh the future of its Municipal Powers Outsource Grants, money that’s awarded each year for programs and services that support the city’s mission. The Council could choose to change the process for grant awards or could decide to eliminate the program altogether.
“It’s really not what we’re elected to do,” Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said during a July 30 budget discussion. “It’s not our job to fund those nonprofits.”
Anderson can understand that argument.
“From their standpoint, they might look at it that it’s not their responsibility,” she said. “But because of this free clinic, we are actually saving taxpayers and the city. It does serve a purpose.”
Without the Wellness Tree Clinic, she said, some of those patients might fill up the hospital emergency room in order to get non-emergency care.
Since 2003, the city has used its MPOG program to award more than $1.5 million to 21 organizations. Organizations have to apply for these grants and give a short presentation to the City Council before the Council can divvy up available funding — typically around $100,000 each year.
But this year, Council members were having a hard time justifying what roles art and music played in the community when there were other — perhaps more serious needs — the city could be using that money for. The process itself is somewhat uncomfortable. Mayor Shawn Barigar has said the MPOG process makes the Council pit the arts against the needs of “little kids and drug addicts and whoever comes up before us asking for money.”
City Manager Travis Rothweiler said the city has sent an email to past grant recipients to let them know the discussion is taking place. They may be given an opportunity to comment. The Council is wanting to validate the process and the program, he said.
This year, the city has budgeted $85,000 for the MPOG program.
In the 15 years since the program started, Trans IV Buses — and on-demand transportation provider — has received more than $400,000. Trans IV has been a recipient every year, and will soon receive funds even outside of the grant. Other big recipients include the Boys and Girls Club, the Municipal Band and Voices Against Violence.
Edie Schab with Interlink Volunteer Caregivers and Jeanette Roe with the Twin Falls Senior Center said they intend to go to the meeting.
Interlink has received nearly $37,000 from the Council over the past several years, specifically to reimburse its volunteers 50 cents per mile to drive people to medical appointments in Twin Falls. Interlink’s clients are all seniors or people with disabilities or chronic illnesses, she said. It’s a last-resort service, and may even reduce the number of 911 calls in the city, Schab said.
“The majority of our volunteers are seniors themselves,” she said. “…simply because they have the time to give.”
But they live on a fixed income and rely on mileage reimbursement to help with fuel and vehicle expenses, Schab said. Interlink has other sources of funding for its reimbursements, but “it takes a village,” she said, and “I would definitely have to scramble to find another funding source.”
Some Council members have expressed concern over nonprofits becoming too dependent on the City’s MPOG funds. But the Twin Falls Senior Center uses the money specifically for long-term facility improvements that it would otherwise have a harder time getting done, Roe said.
“I don’t ask for the whole amount, I just ask for a portion of it,” she said.
Past improvements have included new stainless steel countertops in the kitchen, which were needed in time for new government requirements. The center has also used the money for accessibility, flooring and carpeting.
The city owns the building, Roe said, but the Twin Falls Senior Center is responsible for maintaining it.
Barigar said back in May that he’d hoped to have a serious discussion “about whether this is an appropriate use of these funds moving forward in our budget, when we have internally identified needs the city could be providing.”
The City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Monday at Council Chambers in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The Council will have a full agenda, including three public hearings. The MPOG discussion is listed near the middle of the agenda but could be moved up earlier if the Council wishes.
“It’s easy to say ‘it’s not our responsibility,’” Anderson said. “But I think that as a community, it’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure we’re taking care of one another.”
