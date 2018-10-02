TWIN FALLS — When a local company asked the state to approve heavier trucks on Blue Lakes Boulevard North, the City Council disagreed.
Now, the city will tell the Idaho Transportation Department to deny a portion of that request — along Blue Lakes Boulevard North from Pole Line Road to Addison Avenue. In the meantime, city staff are working with Glanbia Nutritionals to establish a truck route that could suit both parties.
“If they request to use Washington Street North, the city does not oppose that direction,” City Engineer Jackie Fields said Monday at the City Council meeting.
The Council voted unanimously to approve comments Fields had drafted regarding Glanbia’s proposal to ITD. As written, the proposal would permit trucks with reducible loads weighing up to 129,000 pounds to travel along U.S. 93 from U.S. 30/Addison Avenue in Twin Falls to Idaho 25 east of Jerome. The city’s comments included concerns about truck traffic on Blue Lakes Boulevard North and the impact trucks such as Glanbia’s have while traveling on Shoshone Street.
Blue Lakes Boulevard already has issues with congestion, Fields said, and “the slow acceleration of truck traffic kind of doesn’t help. In fact, it really doesn’t help.”
If ITD approves Glanbia’s request, all trucking companies could get permits for the heavier loads. A public hearing will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.
Council members were still concerned about trucks continuing to use Shoshone Street — as well as other local downtown streets. Councilman Chris Talkington said he saw an 18-wheeler drive down Main Avenue the other day.
“I didn’t throw myself in front of the truck, but it made me angry,” Talkington said.
Pete Johnston of Twin Falls asked to provide comment, saying he wouldn’t pin it all on Glanbia.
“We need to eliminate as many 18-wheelers and trucks off Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Shoshone Street as we can,” Johnston said. “We definitely need to eliminate all truck traffic from Blue Lakes.”
Also at the meeting, the Council approved a bid for an extension of North College Road that would take it past Xavier Charter School to the Sunway Soccer Complex. The city leases the complex from the Twin Falls School District.
The bid was awarded to PMF for $761,861, including a 10 percent contingency.
Once completed, the new section of roadway will be 24 feet wide. It won’t accommodate on-street parking until the second half is built by adjacent property owners, Assistant City Engineer Troy Vitek said.
Gary Moon, head of schools for Xavier Charter School, told the Times-News the dead-end North College Road creates a lot of traffic issues for his school of 700 students.
“Any relief from that, we’d be very happy to have,” he said. “In my mind, it would be worth the inconvenience of working around the construction from the ultimate goal of getting a different outlet from our school.”
The City Council also approved a bid from Upson Co. for an airport terminal roof remodel for $326,130. The roof will be paid for using some of the $1.5 million in reserve funds for the Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport.
The milk trucks come in off the Farms and never go near a scale. What laws aren’t enforced generally aren’t followed.
I’m betting weight doesn’t even occur to the Drivers because it isn’t enforced, they just put every drop in the tanks they can. I have a Class A CDL, with a Tanker Endorsement. I’ve drove Milk Tankers.
I’m betting the Trucks are grossly over loaded at 80,000 and 105,000. If you raise the weight to 129,000 they’ll overload that.
The Trucks will weigh loaded and empty at the Plant. That’s how the Trucks get paid, by the CWT. There will be a record of this.
I suggest the Plant open these records up to the Roving Port of Entry for inspection. See if the law is being followed even now, before consideration of raising the weight, see if the law is being followed now.
I was in Town the other day. I could obviously see the wear marks on Shoshone Street. It’s obvious if you know what to look for. Soon these wear marks will be ruts, like your run into out on the Interstate. It’s a cinch, the roads were designed for cars, not trucks.
As we grow, a Truck Route around Twin Falls is a sure thing. Thousands of Towns that are growing in the Country have had to do it.
It would seem reasonable to know what the Trucks are weighing now before you increase the weight. We assume they are legal. With Butter Fat going up and down changing the weights, that’s quite an assumption.
For all kinds of reasons, heavy trucks need kept off Twin Falls surface streets.
The days of Trucks running anywhere they want in Twin Falls is coming to an end.
Just my opinion.
For once, you and I are on the same page. Shoshone should be truck free except for delivery trucks. We've seen a truck pulling triples go down Main all the way from Kimberley Road. Some signage and fines would partially fix the problem.
