TWIN FALLS — Three-quarters of the way into the fiscal year, Twin Falls building permits are up 32 percent in valuation from a year ago.
In its permit report for July, the city said it had issued 2,931 permits in the first nine months of the fiscal year, with an estimated value of about $120.7 million. That included about $37.5 million worth of new homes, and $57.8 million of new commercial buildings.
One of the most significant building permits approved in July was for a $1.4 million manufacturing facility for Lippert Components at 3065 Eldridge Ave. This includes an 18,000 square-foot building next to the existing building, Twin Falls Economic Development Director Nathan Murray said.
“They’re growing and needed to add more space,” he said.
The new facility will have a manufacturing and assembly area, office, break rooms and storage space. Lippert Components manufactures parts that are used for RVs and boats, among other things.
“They do a lot of stuff for Jayco,” which is expanding, Murray said.
Lippert Components is advertising for welders and plant maintenance positions online, he said.
Corporate representatives did not respond to a request for information by deadline.
Another large construction project that received its permits last month was a $1 million remodel at Les Schwab Tire Center, 421 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The renovations are underway and will last about six months, General Manager Dave Cox said. The tire center will remain open during construction.
“It’s going to make things a lot more customer-friendly,” Cox said.
The renovations will create more parking by closing off the middle of three entrances to Blue Lakes Boulevard, and by reducing the footprint of the back warehouse, he said. The work will also close in the bays and expand the showroom.
The Les Schwab on Blue Lakes Boulevards is the oldest of its Twin Falls locations, and has been open for about 30 years, Cox said.
A few other permits of interest issued in July included:
- Four separate fourplexes at 1854 Elizabeth Blvd., valued at $365,000. Gerald Martens is the owner.
- A $118,700 remodel for a group home at 239 Third Ave. N., on behalf of the Twin Falls Optimist Foundation.
- A $125,000 remodel of two psychiatric safe rooms at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.