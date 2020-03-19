Twin Falls firefighters, paramedics self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19 patient
From the Complete coverage: What Idahoans need to know about the coronavirus series
Fire engine, truck, fire department

A fire engine is seen at Twin Falls Fire Department Station No. 1 on Tuesday. (ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News)

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Two Twin Falls firefighters and an undisclosed number of Magic Valley Paramedics were exposed to a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the city said in a Thursday statement.

The exposure happened at a medical call Sunday, the city said. The fire department employees seem to be in good spirits and are not exhibiting any symptoms.

"In an abundance of caution and according to the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control, the firefighters and paramedics are self-isolating."

It is not believed any other firefighters or anyone else was exposed, the city said. Exposure is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer without protective clothing or equipment.

The only positive COVID-19 test in Twin Falls County so far was announced Wednesday.

That patient is a man in his 80s who is recovering well at home after being briefly hospitalized, the South Central Health District said.

The Twin Falls Fire Department is continuously reviewing protocol for responding to emergency calls, and it may make additional changes to protect firefighters and the public against the spread of COVID-19.

Also on Thursday, the health district said a COVID-19 patient who was diagnosed Wednesday is the first community spread case in the state. The patient had not traveled out of state and did not have contact with any other known COVID-19 patient.

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

