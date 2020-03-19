Twin Falls firefighters, paramedics self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19 patient

TWIN FALLS — Two Twin Falls firefighters and an undisclosed number of Magic Valley Paramedics were exposed to a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the city said in a Thursday statement.

The exposure happened at a medical call Sunday, the city said. The fire department employees seem to be in good spirits and are not exhibiting any symptoms.

"In an abundance of caution and according to the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control, the firefighters and paramedics are self-isolating."

It is not believed any other firefighters or anyone else was exposed, the city said. Exposure is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer without protective clothing or equipment.

The only positive COVID-19 test in Twin Falls County so far was announced Wednesday.

That patient is a man in his 80s who is recovering well at home after being briefly hospitalized, the South Central Health District said.

The Twin Falls Fire Department is continuously reviewing protocol for responding to emergency calls, and it may make additional changes to protect firefighters and the public against the spread of COVID-19.