Twin Falls fire destroys RV, damages other vehicle and building
breaking

RV fire

A fire Monday destroyed this recreational vehicle behind the A&W restaurant on Addison Avenue West.

 Twin Falls Fire Department

TWIN FALLS — A fire Monday destroyed a recreational vehicle and damaged another vehicle and a nearby building, the fire department said.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the RV fire about noon Monday in the parking lot behind the A&W restaurant on Addison Avenue West, near Washington Avenue, the department said Tuesday.

The RV was a total loss, the department said. The other vehicle and the A&W building had minor damage from radiant heat. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

