Twin Falls Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Madrona Street

TWIN FALLS — The fire department was dispatched to a structure fire at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Madrona Street.

Twin Falls Fire Battalion 1 was the first to arrive on the scene, where they saw flames coming from a single-level apartment complex. One occupant was inside the building, but the individual managed to get out. He was later transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, a post on the city's Facebook feed said.

The fire was declared under control at 1 a.m. but the fire caused significant damage to the one apartment. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread, the post said. The fire was determined to have started in a couch and was most likely caused by a lit cigarette.

The Twin Falls Police Department and Magic Valley Paramedics also assisted in responding to the incident.

