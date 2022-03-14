 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls Fire Department rescues boy from tree

The Twin Falls Fire Department rescued a boy from a tree Saturday.

 Twin Falls Fire Department Facebook

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department rescued a child who climbed 25 feet into a tree on Saturday. 

While two boys were playing outside, one decided to climb the tree that is in their yard. When the boy couldn't get down, a call was made to the Twin Falls Fire Department. 

According to the department, the closest unit, Engine 2, showed up at the scene at 2 p.m. Due to how high up the kid was, they decided they needed to call in a ladder truck to retrieve the kid. 

Once the ladder truck was on site, they were able to safely rescue the kid with no injures. 

