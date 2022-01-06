 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls, Filer juveniles involved in Blaine County rollover

Blaine County rollover

Two juveniles from Twin Falls and Filer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash south of Bellevue.

 Courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office

BELLEVUE — Two juveniles from Twin Falls and Filer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash south of Bellevue.

Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 75 at milepost 97 near Picabo Desert Road in southern Blaine County.

Crash scene investigation determined the two juveniles were northbound in a 2002 blue Dodge Ram truck on Highway 75 when a snowplow was southbound. After the snowplow passed the Dodge, snow from the plow carried by the wind temporarily restricted the driver’s visibility, a Facebook post by the Blaine County Sheriff said. The Dodge then hit some ice patches on the road and started to spin. The driver was not able to regain control and the Dodge went off the west side of the road and the vehicle flipped over onto its roof.

The juveniles were taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. The Dodge received substantial damage and was towed from the scene.

