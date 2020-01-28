Mark Kidd lights up while talking about bracket racing Thursday at his home in Twin Falls. Kidd will be racing in the Great American Guaranteed Million to compete against hundreds of cars for the chance to win $1 million.
TWIN FALLS — One day in 1970 when Mark Kidd was still a child living in Huntington Beach, California, he and his father took a trip to Lions Drag Strip in Wilmington, California, a raceway so integral to the West Coast drag racing circuit that when it shuttered in December 1972 it had a blowout last race — known simply as The Last Drag Race — where more than 20,000 people fought for entry.
Kidd was captivated by the mystique as he watched fuel-altered cars and powerhouse racer Don Prudhomme, who was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1991, barrel down the track, a sight that scared him as much as it fascinated him.
“For whatever reason, that hooked me. I was going to be one of those guys,” Kidd said. “Of course that never happened and that desire left early on, but we do love to race at the level that we do.”
He might not have gone pro, but the veteran bracket racer from Twin Falls will still compete against up to 450 drivers for a $1 million grand prize at the Great American Guaranteed Million. He’ll make the almost 2,000-mile trip to Memphis, Tennessee, in May with his ’67 Chevy Nova and two big-block, rear-engine dragsters, one of which will be raced by his son.
A bracket race is different from traditional quarter-mile and eighth-mile racing because speed doesn’t necessarily win the race. Competitors choose their own set time, called a dial-in, and must hit as close to that time as possible without going faster. The winner of the race is determined by who gets closer to their dial-in, so it is possible that a racer could reach the finish line first and still lose.
The need for precision and consistency from both car and driver in the face of changing weather and track conditions means that the difference between winning and losing can come down to a few thousandths of a second.
“If you really think about it, it gets trippy,” Kidd said.
This isn’t Kidd’s first time racing for serious cash. There are a number of “$1 million” races across the country, including the Spring Fling in Las Vegas, but the actual prize depends on the number of registered cars and is usually split between the last three to five racers. The Guaranteed Million will be the first race to ever have a true $1 million winner. The largest check ever written at such an event is usually around $250,000.
“Obviously you don’t expect to win going into this kind of venue, but the funny thing is every, single car that’s entered I’ve probably raced and beat,” Kidd said. “Because of bracket racing and the way it works ... there’s no reason to believe we can’t be in the conversation.”
Matchups for bracket racing are almost always random as opposed to points races where drivers are put into a ladder and eliminated round by round. Bracket races usually have multiple opportunities to win, so one loss doesn’t necessarily mean the end of a racer’s weekend. In Kidd’s case, his impressive reputation sometimes means drivers try not to pair up with him.
“I’m not looking forward to racing him. He’s a tough guy,” Dustin Lee, a racer from Lancaster, California, and a friend of Kidd’s, said. “He’s one of the guys I expect to see in the later rounds.”
The secret to Kidd’s success is to go in with a clear mind so that he can handle anything that happens in the few seconds that it takes to get down the track. A problem like a flubbed reaction time at the light can slow a racer’s elapsed time, but is not insurmountable with careful focus if a driver is in the right frame of mind. Racers can also change their dial-in before every round, requiring an educated assessment of their car, the weather and the track.
Kidd may have mastered the balancing act, but what sets him apart is who he is off the track.
“Mark’s just a good, down to earth guy, a good racer and a good engine guy, too,” Lee said, referring to Kidd’s engine shop, Kidd Performance and Dyno, in Twin Falls. “I know I can call him up any time.”
There are dozens of trophies in Kidd’s living room from his days racing Super Street and Super Gas — indexed classes that are similar to bracket racing in that there is a target time but the winner must cross the finish line before his or her opponent — and he’s won a number of $10,000 prizes, but his real pride in racing comes from his children. His son Rayce and daughter Marissa Quinton have come away as champions as well and chose to follow in their father’s footsteps on their own.
“As soon as I saw them going down the track I thought, ‘I could quit today,’” Kidd said about potentially having to give up racing himself to be able to afford junior dragsters for his children. “I get way more gratification in them succeeding.”
While winning a big money prize at the Guaranteed Million would sweeten the trip, the enduring lesson of Kidd’s 41 years of racing has been that loss is inevitable. A part of bracket racing is chance, and it’s often said among competitors that “if it’s your day, it’s your day.” What really matters is how to come back from defeat.
“You lose way more than you win, so we always tell our kids ‘Just enjoy the process,’” Sharon Kidd, Mark Kidd’s wife, said.
It’s too soon to tell what the field will look like in Memphis. Racers familiar with his career are already expecting an exciting showing from Mark Kidd.
“If you pull up in the lanes next to him,” Lee said. “He ain’t going to show you no love.”
It’s a different kind of racing, but the same thrills; Here’s a look back at Chief Photographer Drew Nash’s summer at the Magic Valley Speedway in 2018.
Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.
