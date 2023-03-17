TWIN FALLS — First, a fire demolished one beloved Twin Falls downtown landmark. Now age is forcing the removal of the building next to it.

The vacant building at 221 Main Ave. W., sitting southeast of where the Radio Rondevoo stood, will be razed after it was found that the brick facade is pulling away from the building, making it and other structural problems too costly for repair.

The building has been boarded up for years, but owner Jim Moore had plans in the works to give it new life. Now he plans to rebuild something that fits within historical district guidelines.

The building was a cigar shop in its early years, as owner Moore found receipts for it in the basement. In addition to selling cigars, he's heard that it had a deli and sold groceries. It also reportedly found use as a flower store and used furniture store.

Hundreds of pounds of bricks and cement fell from the top of the building on the morning of March 10 during high winds. Luckily, no one was walking under it.

“It was very alarming of course,” Moore said. He said he held out hope that the building wouldn’t have to be demolished, but that wasn’t to be.

Because of the danger that more bricks could fall, the city has put up barricades around the front.

Although the building, constructed in 1912, has looked less than prime for years, Moore and his wife, who's from Twin Falls, planned to make a home on the second story while renting the first floor to a retail establishment.

The project never materialized as Moore saw delays after purchasing the building in 2007, although he had made improvements, including updating windows in the upper floor.

“We were on the verge of renovating it,” he said, “and we hired a structural engineer to revive everything.”

Matthew Long of the Twin Falls Building Department said the building’s front brickwork and grout had deteriorated for years.

“It’s too far gone,” Long said. “It’s served its lifespan.”

The interior was worrisome as well, he said. A notice was tacked on the front of the building in December warning people to keep out of the structure due to potentially unsafe conditions.

Deterioration of the building might have been hastened by the removal of the Radio Rondevoo building, which caught fire in April and was demolished in November. That could have exposed the structure to more wind and other elements.

Long said it will be sad to see the building go.

“The brickwork is beautiful,” he said. “And I think that’s one of the reasons (Moore) tried to keep it.”

It could cost $500,000 just to fix the brickwork, he said.

"You would probably have to remove most of that brick, brick by brick, and rebuild it from the base up," Long said. "The grout has totally disintegrated over time."

The brickwork, Moore said, was actually not part of the original building but was added on decades later. “It was more like a veneer.”

But even removing the bricks and doing something else with the front wasn't feasible, engineering studies showed.

"There were issues with other parts of the building that were insurmountable," Moore said.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer said credit needed to be given to Moore, as he wanted to keep the historical building.

Officials will confirm asbestos has been removed from the building before it is demolished.

Moore said he plans to rebuild, perhaps having retail space on the first floor and office and residential space on the second floor.

“Perhaps not exactly what it looked like before,” he said. “But I would want it to fit in with the fabric of downtown.”

He said with the recent renovation project, “downtown is headed in the right direction.”