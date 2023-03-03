The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a Twin Falls man who was shot Aug. 26 after a high-speed pursuit that ended near Buhl.

Caleb Tussey, 24, fired shots toward deputies after the vehicle he was riding in became stuck in a field and a deputy's vehicle pulled next to it, Jerome County Sheriff's Lt. Chad Kingsland told the Times-News in an email.

After firing shots, some of which hit the windshield of the law enforcement vehicle, Tussey then fled from his vehicle toward an occupied dwelling, the email said, after which deputies returned fire, striking Tussey.

Life-saving measures were attempted but Tussey died at the scene, Kingsland said.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, composed of law enforcement agencies from the region, was activated, and the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office was named the lead investigator.

Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson reviewed the investigation and concluded that no criminal charges would be filed against deputies, Kingsland said.

Thompson was not available for comment Friday.

Events leading to the shooting began in the early morning hours of Aug. 26 when Twin Falls County deputies were dispatched after a man reported that another man pulled a gun on him when checked on a vehicle that had stopped on U.S. Highway 30 near Filer.

Tussey was a passenger in the car, a silver Hyundai Sonata driven by 18-year-old Sydney Gibson.

Deputies located the vehicle as it headed toward Twin Falls. The chase, which at times involved speeds in excess of 120 mph with the vehicle sometimes traveling in the wrong lane then reversed directions at a Twin Falls gas station and ended in the field north of Buhl, police say.

Tyrel Hudson, who was then a deputy for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, testified Oct. 7 during Gibson’s preliminary hearing that on a couple of occasions during the pursuit, he saw a look of “anger” from Tussey.

Gibson was initially charged with felony charges of eluding police, and a jury trial had been set for April 4, but now court records instead show a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. A change of plea hearing occurred Friday in 5th District Court and Judge Benjamin Cluff ordered a pre-sentence report.