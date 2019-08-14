{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Democrats will host their annual potluck picnic from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. 

Bring your favorite salad, side dish or dessert and your own chairs. This is a family-friendly event.

There will be live local music, guest speakers, a silent auction and plenty of fun. 

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments