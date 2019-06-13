TWIN FALLS — One victim of Friday’s crash at Heyburn Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard North has a long road ahead of him.
Dwayne Steiner, 59, was waiting at the stoplight on Heyburn at about 6 p.m. with his wife, Maryann Steiner, 60, in the passenger seat, according to the Idaho State Police. Their dog, Annie, was also in the 1997 Dodge 1500.
That’s when Cedric Mitchell’s 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 slammed into their rear end. The Steiners’ pickup was pushed into the intersection, where it hit other cars.
Both Steiners were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center and later transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Maryann Steiner died of her injuries on Sunday; Dwayne Steiner remains unconscious with a serious head injury, according to his brother, Kevin Steiner.
Annie also died in the crash.
Dwayne Steiner — who’s in the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus — may never be able to work again due to the extensive physical therapy he will need as he recovers.
“Not only will he have to deal with the passing of his wife, but we are told that he will probably need a lot of therapy once he awakens from his head injury,” said Kevin Steiner, who came from Oklahoma to help after the crash.
Dwayne Steiner is the owner of Downtown Leather Works, 340 Main Ave. E., a shoe repair shop. Maryann Steiner worked as a dental assistant, Kevin Steiner said.
“They did not have much, no children, but they did have a loving relationship that most of us wish we had,” he said. The two were married for more than 20 years.
“To be around them, you could see the love and joy they brought into each other’s lives,” Kevin Steiner said. “Maryann was a very special lady with a big heart and great sense of humor, she was soft-spoken and pleasure to be around.”
Funeral arrangements for Maryann Steiner are pending with Rosenau Funeral Home.
The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.
Kevin Steiner has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $100,000. He said the money will be used to cover expenses not covered by insurance. More than $3,000 has already been pledged. People can contribute at gofundme.com/dwayne-and-maryann-steiner.
