Twin Falls County to add more judicial building space and another judge

TWIN FALLS — County officials are hoping to break ground this spring on a two-story, 65,000-square-foot addition to its judicial building and hope a new magistrate judge comes soon after.

Commissioners say both are long overdue.

It’s been 1998 since the last addition was built onto the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building, nestled between the county courthouse and jail.

Twin Falls County last added to its magistrate judge numbers more than 30 years ago.

A grand scale

The 1998 addition to the judicial building was 4,600 square feet. But now, proposed construction will be on a grander scale and allow for more courtrooms and office space.

Part of the 1998 addition on the south end of the judicial building would be demolished and the addition will be built in that space and run in front of the county jail.

While it will be a large addition, “those spaces will be utilized,” Twin Falls Commissioner Don Hall said. "We have employees stacked on top of each other."

Not only will there be more courtrooms — numbers will increase from its present six to 10 — but there will be more room to properly space employees, victims and defendants.

“It will be a safer environment,” Hall said.

The annex is expected to cost approximately $30 million and will be paid for with about $20 million the county has saved for construction projects and the rest with federal COVID-stimulus American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Property taxes will not increase, Hall said.

The county has been working seriously on the project for about a year, County Clerk Kristina Glascock said.

The building falls within the Twin Falls Historic Preservation District boundaries, and the project will need its approval.

Hall didn’t view that as a difficulty and praised its efficient design and color options. He said the building’s exterior, with a pillared front, isn’t meant to copy but complement the nearby county courthouse.

The architectural firm CSHQA from Boise completed the design.

New magistrate judge

On Thursday, county commissioners agreed to sign a letter supporting the addition of a new magistrate judge.

It’s been 33 years since Twin Falls County had added to its magistrate judge numbers, but there are hopes to add a fourth judge in the fiscal year 2025, a court official says.

With its growing population, Twin Falls County is faced with a large number of cases, and its three magistrate judges — Thomas Kershaw, Calvin Campbell and Benjamin Harmer — deal with, on average, far more than magistrate judges in nearby counties, Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator for the Fifth Judicial District, said.

Twin Falls handles about 16,565 cases per year, Tubbs said. For comparison, Cassia County deals with about 7,000 cases per year with its two magistrates, and Jerome County roughly handles 6,200 with two magistrates.

The high load in Twin Falls is difficult to handle, Glascock said, as many cases are on timelines.

After the proposal is reviewed, the Idaho Legislature will ultimately approve or deny the request, Tubbs said.