{{featured_button_text}}
Impact areas

A utility lineman works on power lines Friday along 3700 North on farmland in Kimberly's area of impact. Across the road, a crowded subdivision sits within the city limits. Twin Falls County is overhauling its comprehensive plan to address the county's growing pains. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — In the aftermath of the county's recent growth spurt, concerns over the loss of prime farmland — the base of Idaho's economy and one of the Magic Valley's most finite resources — are rising to the surface.

Urban and rural landscapes in the county are colliding in some areas, causing much concern for Twin Falls County commissioners as they attempt to guide growth at a manageable pace.

Concerns over property rights, urban sprawl, new bridges, natural resources, transportation and truck routes are coming into focus as the county's population total nears 100,000.

Impact areas

Residential development in Kimberly encroaches on prime farmland west of town.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The county has begun the complex process of overhauling its comprehensive plan and commissioners are asking for the public's help in drafting a new map for the county's future.

Antiquated codes complicate P&Z decisions

Think the comprehensive plan doesn't concern you? Neither did Melanie Foster and her partner, Cliff Rediker, until they applied for a conditional-use permit in the agricultural zone outside of Buhl.

Rediker's business, B&L Meats, burned to the ground less than two years ago in Buhl. Later the couple found land northeast of town where they planned to make a fresh start. 

But the county P&Z staff told Rediker that the property wasn't zoned for a mom-and-pop butcher shop. Under the county's current rules, B&L Meats is considered a slaughterhouse and would be permitted only in the county's sole industrial zone, near Hub Butte south of the Twin Falls airport.

That idea didn't make sense, Foster said. Determined to rebuild the business, they pressed on with their application.

The P&Z Board of Commissioners approved B&L's application — against the P&Z staff's recommendations — saying the lack of zoning for the business was not Rediker's fault. The apparent omission in the county code is a shortcoming in the county's comprehensive plan, the board said.

The P&Z's administrative staff, however, had no choice but to appeal the commission's approval of the permit to the County Commission.

"Staff did the only thing they were allowed to do legally," County Commissioner Don Hall told the Times-News. "They had to follow the letter of the law and go through the legal process, but we were able to take a more common-sense approach."

In the end, the County Commission reaffirmed the P&Z Commission's decision and approved the butcher shop's conditional-use permit. But the prolonged decision cost the couple time and heartache.

"I've learned a lot in the past year and a half," Foster said.

Keeping the horse ahead of the cart

Today, farmers sell their land to the highest bidder and that bidder isn't always another farmer. Large businesses such as Chobani offer big money to landowners in order to build near municipal services, in turn, forcing cities to expand their waistbands.

Impact areas

The owners of these Twin Falls potato cellars went through numerous appeals before they were permitted to build in an agricultural zone south of Clif Bar and Chobani.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

But as the rural landscape of the county continues to shift, commissioners are determined to preserve the agricultural base of the county. The butcher-shop dilemma — among others — reinforced the commissioners' resolve to address the relevancy of the county's comprehensive plan.

Antiquated county codes need to be updated, Hall said.

Commissioners Jack Johnson and Brent Reinke agree. But before the old codes can be changed, the existing comprehensive plan has to be rewritten.

The county assembled a steering committee and stakeholders group to oversee the project and hired Orion Planning + Design to take on the task.

"We need the community to tell us what they value," Orion representative Carol Rhea said Thursday at an information workshop at County West.

"It's not magic," Rhea said. "The final plan will be based on what we hear from the community."

Details about how to get involved are on the Twin Falls County website at twinfallscounty.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments