TWIN FALLS — Three local nonprofits may be getting a new home for Christmas.
The Twin Falls County Commission will consider three property lease agreements on Friday with Gifts of Love, Court Appointed Special Advocates and Magic Valley Youth and Adult Services. If approved, those organizations will be able to move into the second floor of the County West building on Addison Avenue West.
“We have properties that we are leasing at a reduced rate for different not-for-profits that are related to programming in our county,” Twin Falls County Commissioner Terry Kramer said.
Gifts of Love collects gifts and takes them to care centers where residents can choose a gift to give to a loved one.
“Sometimes people are so pleased because they never expected to have that opportunity again,” Gifts of Love co-director Linda Ruhter said.
The group also helps — and recruits help from — Safe House children. Safe House has already moved into the second floor of the County West building, Kramer said.
Gifts of Love has been in and out of different locations over the past several years, working out of offices, homes and garages as necessary, Ruhter said. The rooms it plans to lease from the county would provide the group with storage space and working space to put gifts together.
Commissioners will consider a $50 per month, one-year lease with Gifts of Love.
Also at the meeting, the Commission will consider similar leases with CASA and Magic Valley Youth and Adult Services. Both of these groups can enhance the services the county already has, and are already supported by the county, Kramer said.
“We can put them here under our service umbrella,” he said.
Susan Baca, director of MVYAS, said she jumped at the chance to being housed with Safe House and CASA.
“Being with our other partners under one roof is going to be great for us,” Baca said.
The nonprofit works with foster parents and plans to lease two rooms on the second floor for $50 per month. A conference room will be shared between the different groups, and each also has the option to pay additional fees for technical support and internet.
If the lease is approved, MVYAS would move into County West at the end of the year and split reception duties with CASA, Baca said.
CASA Executive Director Tahna Barton said the organization is looking forward to moving out of the warehouse district, where its existing office is difficult to find. And she’s already starting to collaborate with MVYAS.
“We serve the same kids,” Barton said.
CASA represents the interests of abused children in court. If approved, the lease will provide the organization with four offices for its seven staff members. They hope to move in by January.
Twin Falls County has been filling up the second floor of County West over the past year, with Safe House, Interlink Volunteer Caregivers and the Twin Falls Veterans Council leasing spaces in the former hospital. The roughly 30,000 square-foot floor will be about two-thirds full once the latest leases are approved, Kramer said.
The county’s mission is to support programs that help the elderly and veterans, he said. Those and historical groups are given special consideration for reduced leases.
The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Friday in County West, 630 Addison Ave. W.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.