Cleaning up the fair

Sound Engineer Tucker Williams, of S & S Audio, takes down the audio equipment on the free stage Sept. 3 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The county is seeking a fair board member from the Buhl and Castleford area with a physical home-address ZIP code of 83316 or 83321.

Interested parties should have a strong commitment to the community and a desire to further improve the Twin Falls County Fair.

Meetings are generally held once a month, with the exception of fair week when meetings are daily.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. A resume is encouraged. An application for Twin Falls County Advisory Board membership is available at twinfallscounty.org.

