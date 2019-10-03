TWIN FALLS — The county is seeking a fair board member from the Buhl and Castleford area with a physical home-address ZIP code of 83316 or 83321.
Interested parties should have a strong commitment to the community and a desire to further improve the Twin Falls County Fair.
Meetings are generally held once a month, with the exception of fair week when meetings are daily.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. A resume is encouraged. An application for Twin Falls County Advisory Board membership is available at twinfallscounty.org.
