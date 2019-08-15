TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls County Sheriff's Search and Rescue responded to a report of a body found in the Snake River Canyon on Thursday evening.
The sheriff's office performed the recovery, and the Twin Falls Police Department is conducting an investigation.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.