{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — A crash early Friday injured one person.

The Idaho State Police were called to 3860 North and 1100 East in Twin Falls County just before 2 a.m, according to an ISP statement. There, officers found a 2002 Saturn had overturned.

The car had been eastbound on 1100 East when it drove off the north shoulder of the road near 3860 East.

The driver, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

The driver was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments