TWIN FALLS — County commissioners have — for the second time — granted a group of local growers a conditional-use permit to build two spud cellars south of Chobani and Clif Bar.
Initially, commissioners granted Eagle Eye Properties its building permit but placed restrictions on the hours the co-op could operate the cellars. The co-op then asked the commissioners to reconsider those restrictions and pitched its case in an Oct. 17 public hearing. Growers need to be able to haul potatoes into the cellars without restriction because Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate during harvest, CEO Newman Giles told the commission. Also at the reconsideration hearing, cellar neighbors Jill and Tom Skeem asked the commission to deny Eagle Eye’s conditional-use permit entirely.
On Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously upheld its earlier decision to grant the building permit — voiding the Skeem’s request — and slightly loosened the hours of operation.
During harvest, the co-op will be allowed to haul potatoes onto the property between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. No trucks will be allowed in after 10 p.m. and trucks must be unloaded by 11 p.m. At all other times of the year, the cellars will be allowed to operate during daylight hours.
The 38-acre farmland is in an agricultural zone in the city of Twin Falls’ impact area. The co-op’s application bounced for five months between the city of Twin Falls, Twin Falls County and the County Planning and Zoning Department. The county planning and zoning commission initially voted to deny the co-op’s request on May 24. But Eagle Eye appealed the decision, and county commissioners reversed the zoning commission’s denial on Sept. 4.
Representatives of neither Eagle Eye nor the Skeems were at Tuesday’s commissioner meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I don't agree with the Commissioners on this one. I think it is bringing a business into an area zoned for agriculture.
The folks that live in that area should have a say, but apparently they don't. Big business running over the top of the little guy.
Expand, build, without regard for people who live here.
I support our Commissioners but not on this one!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.