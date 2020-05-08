Twin Falls County racks up the most new coronavirus cases in Idaho this week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Twin Falls County has accounted for more than a third of Idaho’s new confirmed coronavirus cases this week, increasing from 164 as of May 2 to 206 at the end of the day Friday.

The state’s seven health districts reported a combined 121 confirmed cases this week, meaning Twin Falls County’s 42 new cases make up about 35% of the week’s total.

Ada and Twin Falls counties each announced seven new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday as the state’s total grew by 22 cases to 2,030. Ada County has more confirmed cases than any other county in the state with 687, while Twin Falls County has seen the fourth-most cases with 206. Blaine County ranks second (489) and Canyon County third (1 new, 252 total).

New confirmed cases also were announced Friday in Cassia (1 new, 14 total), Gem (1 new, 12 total), Jerome (2 new, 57 total), Kootenai (1 new, 63 total), Madison (1 new, 10 total) and Teton (1 new, 10 total) counties. The Idaho North Central and Southeastern Idaho health districts did not have any new cases.

There are 178 “probable cases” throughout the state, an increase of seven from Thursday. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that 1,442 cases are “presumed recovered.”

Daily Details