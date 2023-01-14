 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney's office announces scholarship

A group of students walk in April 2019 through the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS — Graduating seniors from Twin Falls County are invited to apply for a scholarship offered annually by the prosecuting attorney’s office.

The top prize is a one-year (two semesters) full-tuition scholarship for the upcoming academic year to the College of Southern Idaho. Second- and third-place winners will receive a scholarship for one semester of paid tuition at CSI, and other finalists might receive $200 toward their CSI tuition.

Among the requirements is writing an essay on the topic of “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”

Selected finalists will be required to give a five-minute presentation related to their essay to a scholarship committee.

Applications are available at Twin Falls County high schools or the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Application deadline is March 1.

