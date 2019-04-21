TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney will award a graduating high school senior a full tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho.
"I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student, and at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs," Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement.
A scholarship presentation ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the third floor conference room at the Twin Falls County Courthouse, 427 Shoshone St. N. The program will include oral presentations from five high school finalists on the topic: "What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?"
The oral presentations will be judged by a panel of judges including the Honorable Calvin Campbell, CSI Trustee Laird Stone and Times-News Editor Alison Smith. Based on the oral presentations and on the essays and applications of the finalists, a full-tuition scholarship will be awarded for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year to the College of Southern Idaho. The second- and third-place finalists will receive one semester tuition scholarships to CSI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.