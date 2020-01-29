TWIN FALLS — Applications are being accepted for the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Drug-Free Scholarship.
The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County graduating high school seniors. The application requires an essay on the topic: “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”
“I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement.
Based on oral presentations and on the essays and applications of the finalists, a full-tuition scholarship will be awarded to the College of Southern Idaho for the 2020-2021 academic year. The second- and third-place finalists will each receive a CSI one-semester tuition scholarship.
Applications are available at any Twin Falls County high school and at the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The deadline to submit the completed applications is March 2.
For more information, contact the prosecuting attorney’s office at 208-736-4020.
