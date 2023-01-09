 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Twin Falls County officials take oath of office

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Smiles and laughter filled County West on Monday morning as county officials gathered for the traditional oath of office ceremony.

County commissioners Jack Johnson and Don Hall, County Clerk Kristina Glascock, Treasurer Becky Petersen, Assessor Bradford Wills and Coroner Gene Turley were all re-elected in November and took the oath of office on Monday.

Family members and well-wishers filled the Twin Falls County Board of Commissioner's conference room to see loved ones sworn in. Officials who didn’t face an election in November also showed up for support.

At the end of the ceremony, officials gathered for a group photo, as it isn’t too often they are in the same room together.

Twin Falls County officials

County Assessor Bradford Wills, left, is sworn into office by County Commissioner Don Hall on Monday in Twin Falls. 

County commissioners Jack Johnson and Don Hall, County Clerk Kristina Glascock, Treasurer Becky Petersen, Assessor Bradford Wills and Coroner Gene Turley were all re-elected in November and took the oath of office on Monday.

Twin Falls County Officials Sworn in

Oath of office documents lie on a desk Monday while Twin Falls County commissioners and a clerk talk at County West in Twin Falls.

Before the oath of office ceremony, the commission elected Hall as chair of the Board of Commissioners, essentially making him the CEO of Twin Falls County. Johnson previously served in the post, a two-year position.

People are also reading…

Brent Reinke was named vice chair.

Twin Falls County to add more judicial building space while hoping for another judge
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katie Elizabeth (McBride) Wells

Katie Elizabeth (McBride) Wells, 40, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022. Katie was born on June 9th, 1982 in Tw…

Death notices

Candice Lynn Pinell, 60, of Eden died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Hom…

Death notices

Carolyn “Nana” Nanette Little, 74, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are unde…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

County officials swear oaths of office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News