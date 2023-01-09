Twin Falls County officials take oath of office

TWIN FALLS — Smiles and laughter filled County West on Monday morning as county officials gathered for the traditional oath of office ceremony.

Family members and well-wishers filled the Twin Falls County Board of Commissioner's conference room to see loved ones sworn in. Officials who didn’t face an election in November also showed up for support.

At the end of the ceremony, officials gathered for a group photo, as it isn’t too often they are in the same room together.

County commissioners Jack Johnson and Don Hall, County Clerk Kristina Glascock, Treasurer Becky Petersen, Assessor Bradford Wills and Coroner Gene Turley were all re-elected in November and took the oath of office on Monday.

Before the oath of office ceremony, the commission elected Hall as chair of the Board of Commissioners, essentially making him the CEO of Twin Falls County. Johnson previously served in the post, a two-year position.

Brent Reinke was named vice chair.