Twin Falls County now leads state with 23 COVID-19 deaths

TWIN FALLS — For the past several weeks, the Magic Valley has been leading the state in new COVID-19 cases.

Now south-central Idaho’s biggest county has become the state leader in COVID-19 deaths.

As of Wednesday, Twin Falls County had 23 COVID-19 deaths, surpassing Ada County.

The Magic Valley as a whole has had 31 of Idaho’s 82 COVID-19 deaths. In addition to the 23 in Twin Falls County there have been deaths in Jerome (2), Blaine (5) and Cassia (1) counties. The vast majority of those deaths — 90% — have been individuals 70 and older. No one under the age of 50 has died here.

Local public health officials and doctors have noted many Magic Valley residents have not been adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Wearing a mask, washing your hands and staying six feet away from others is going to help the Magic Valley recover from the pandemic quicker, south-central Idaho officials have said.

“We need the help of the public to actually slow and stop this disease,” South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said. “We have seen a decrease in the number of people who are willing to keep their social distance and wear masks to protect others.”