Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ASHLEY DIANE ROYER
Age: 26
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Strawberry blonde
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charges of driving under the influence (second offense), and probation violation.
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.