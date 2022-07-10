Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ASHLEY DIANE ROYER

Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charges of driving under the influence (second offense), and probation violation.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.