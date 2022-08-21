 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0

McKINNEN ANTHONY FULLER

Age: 22

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 140 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

ELUDING A PEACE OFFICER, 2 CTS AGGRAVATED D.U.I., 2 CTS INJURY TO A CHILD, KIDNAPPING 2ND DEGREE, DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES, and RECKLESS DRIVING.

PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER

Bond: No bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

McKinnen Anthony Fuller

Fuller
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News