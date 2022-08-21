Twin Falls County Most Wanted

McKINNEN ANTHONY FULLER
Age: 22
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
ELUDING A PEACE OFFICER, 2 CTS AGGRAVATED D.U.I., 2 CTS INJURY TO A CHILD, KIDNAPPING 2ND DEGREE, DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES, and RECKLESS DRIVING.
PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.