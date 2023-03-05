Wanted for violations of conditions of release on the original chargers of battery on a police officer resisting or obstructing, unlawful entry, possession of a controlled substance and concealment of a weapon.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.