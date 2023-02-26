SHAVONTA JENICE TISDALE
Age: 30
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 226 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted for failure to appear on the original charge of check drawn on account with out funds or credit.
NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.