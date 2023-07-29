STEPHEN WILLIAM TALBOT
Age: 40
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted for violation of conditions of release on the charges of possession of methamphetamines, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.