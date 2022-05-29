Twin Falls County Most Wanted

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

BRANDI MICHOLE CHACON

Age: 30

Height: 5 feet, 0 inches

Weight: 145 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for fleeing ort attempting to elude a peace officer, and, failure to appear on the original charges of possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

BOND: $154,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Brandi Michole Chacon

Chacon

 COURTESY PHOTO
