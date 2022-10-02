Twin Falls County Most Wanted

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATHEW JAMES CAMPBELL

MATTHEW JAMES CAMPBELL

Age: 54

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 210 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted for VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

Bond: $250,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

