AMBER CHRISTINE SELLERS
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 127 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted for violation of conditions of release on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, obstructing, and providing false information to an officer.
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.