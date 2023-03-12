AMERAE MARIE PENDLETON
Age: 25
Height: 5 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Strawberry Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted for probation violation on the original charges of three counts of possession of controlled substance.
No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.