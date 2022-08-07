Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JOHN MICHAEL KOSSAKOWSKI
Age: 46
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted for: Failure to register to as a sex offender.
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
