Twin Falls County Most Wanted

DANIEL ANTHONY STENOVICH
Age: 36
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted for grand theft by possession, burglary, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.