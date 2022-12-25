 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Daniel Anthony Stenovich
COURTESY PHOTO

DANIEL ANTHONY STENOVICH

Age: 36

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 195 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for grand theft by possession, burglary, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

