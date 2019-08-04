{{featured_button_text}}

RONALD EUGENE HANYON

Date of birth: 12/19/1966

Height: 6 feet 3 inches

Sex: Male

Weights: 210

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRUG COURT on the original charge of D.U.I. third offense

Bond: no bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

