Twin Falls County Most Wanted

LUKE JAMES KIMBALL
Age: 22
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for attempted strangulation, domestic violence, kidnapping in the second degree, aggravated assault, and malicious injury to property
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.