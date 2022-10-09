Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ANTHONY RICHARD DENNING
Age: 40
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 240 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Blue
Wanted for VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE, and, FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (third or subsequent offense), and RECKLESS DRIVING
$200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.