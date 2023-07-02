ARLEY MONTERROSA
Age: 36
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted for failure to appear on the original charge of sexual battery — lewd or lascivious acts on a minor child 16 to 17
Bond: $300,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be made at www.343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.